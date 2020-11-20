iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSE:EWD) Short Interest Up 60.4% in October

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSE:EWD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,900 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

EWD stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MSCI Sweden ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

