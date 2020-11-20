iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the October 15th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

XT opened at $52.80 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41,287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter.

