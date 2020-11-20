iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $49,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,555 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,372 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,416 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 971,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,399,000 after acquiring an additional 681,123 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.