Iron Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Iron Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $352.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.