iRhythm Technologies’ (IRTC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.73.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $225.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.39 and its 200 day moving average is $174.20. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $1,144,025.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $1,143,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,961 shares of company stock worth $16,636,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

