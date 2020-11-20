Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ADRE stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $53.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
