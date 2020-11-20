Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ADRE stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $53.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

