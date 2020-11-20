Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Invacare worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invacare by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Invacare by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000.

Get Invacare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Invacare stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.