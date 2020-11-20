Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $455.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.72.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $361.44 on Friday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $377.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.