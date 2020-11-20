Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $382.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $382.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.72.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $361.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.19 and its 200 day moving average is $310.54. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

