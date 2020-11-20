Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.14 ($2.52).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

