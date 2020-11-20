Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.14 ($2.52).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

