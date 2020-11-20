Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $64,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

