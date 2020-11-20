Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IART. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.77.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART opened at $56.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 105,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: Day Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.