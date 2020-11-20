Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stake Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

