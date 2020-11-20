Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $500,220.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $500,220.00.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zynga by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $12,879,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zynga by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

