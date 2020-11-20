Insider Selling: Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) VP Sells $184,433.00 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at $952,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VMI stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average is $124.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $164.38.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 333,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

