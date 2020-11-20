Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Sells $3,672,500.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $3,672,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,841,777.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wayne Kent Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $7,270,000.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Wayne Kent Taylor sold 71,881 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $5,199,152.73.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,002,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $6,924,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $73.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $84.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Longbow Research increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

