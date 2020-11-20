Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $376,680.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $376,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $292,960.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $53,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.