Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $3,916,268.28 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 42,124 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $3,916,268.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $251,111.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Antoine Papiernik sold 8,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $785,781.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Antoine Papiernik sold 68,514 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $6,425,928.06.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Antoine Papiernik sold 27,400 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $2,386,266.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Antoine Papiernik sold 41,800 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $3,362,392.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Antoine Papiernik sold 9,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $752,590.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Antoine Papiernik sold 7,119 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $562,472.19.

On Monday, October 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $35,945.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,126 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $88,954.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 24,587 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $1,896,887.05.

On Thursday, October 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,744 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,336,478.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $96.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $97.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 128.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.