Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Sells 132,145 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $12,551,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,853,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 849 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $50,940.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 9,359 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $561,540.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 16,750 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,005,335.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $97.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

