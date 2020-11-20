Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $850,200.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,898 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,453.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,103.03 and a beta of 2.17. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

