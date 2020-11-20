Insider Selling: Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) CFO Sells $179,850.00 in Stock

Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,962.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Clague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Retrophin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $177,075.00.

Retrophin stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Retrophin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTRX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Retrophin from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 54.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

