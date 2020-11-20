Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $419,192.00 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $419,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,852.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $316,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $407,187.84.

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51.

On Friday, October 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $258,371.52.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $1,441,662.54.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.31 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $915.58 million, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth about $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

