Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) President Sells $1,584,500.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Max Reinhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Max Reinhardt sold 25,420 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,520,370.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

