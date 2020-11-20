Insider Selling: Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Insider Sells £108,075 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total value of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

On Thursday, September 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 9 shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,587 ($20.73) per share, with a total value of £142.83 ($186.61).

OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,894 ($24.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,706.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,474.63. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

