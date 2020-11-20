Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Sells $1,530,000.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72.

NXST opened at $103.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after buying an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,558,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

