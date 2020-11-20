Insider Selling: MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Director Sells $18,278.00 in Stock

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $18,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,389 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $213,634.67.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 517,291 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $3,636,555.73.

On Friday, November 6th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 105,299 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $739,198.98.

On Monday, November 9th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $8,389,855.08.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of MobileIron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $12,088,534.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL opened at $7.02 on Friday. MobileIron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $832.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. Analysts anticipate that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MobileIron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MobileIron by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MobileIron by 20.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in MobileIron by 25.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in MobileIron during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MobileIron by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

