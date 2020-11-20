Insider Selling: Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Sells $217,130.55 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mistras Group stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.59. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 347,702.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 500,691 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1,515.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 298,411 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 201,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 116,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 105,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

