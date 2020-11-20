Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CFO Sells $1,460,222.54 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 85,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,460,222.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,186.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE LEVI opened at $18.92 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $20.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 0.91.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile
Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.
