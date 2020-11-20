Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $681,770.15 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LDOS opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Leidos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Leidos by 23.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Leidos by 196.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

