Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $23,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 622,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

