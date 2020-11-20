Insider Selling: IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) Insider Sells 9,950,030 Shares of Stock

IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) insider Trevor Brown sold 9,950,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £1,393,004.20 ($1,819,968.91).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Trevor Brown acquired 3,566,667 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £71,333.34 ($93,197.47).

LON IQAI opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. IQ-AI Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.13 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.79.

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.