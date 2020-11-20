Insider Selling: GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) CEO Sells $428,361.24 in Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) CEO Justin D. Gover sold 42,708 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $428,361.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,983.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GWPH stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. TheStreet cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

