Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 6th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24.
- On Wednesday, November 4th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $281,840.00.
Shares of Gartner stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26.
Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
