Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $281,840.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

