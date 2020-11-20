Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $500,171.70 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FB opened at $272.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $777.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

