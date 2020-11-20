Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $152,514.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EQIX stock opened at $730.59 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $780.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $739.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

