Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $335,000.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPAM opened at $334.58 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.75. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

