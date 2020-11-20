Insider Selling: DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $600.42 million, a P/E ratio of -104.20, a PEG ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.38. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $54.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DMC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

