Insider Selling: Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Sells 1,443 Shares of Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.31 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 179.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

