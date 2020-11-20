Insider Selling: Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Sells 1,443 Shares of Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CLX stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.31 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.90.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 179.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
