Insider Selling: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Sells $1,700,800.00 in Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $1,700,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00.

NYSE CRI opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 14.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 222,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. DA Davidson increased their target price on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

