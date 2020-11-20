Insider Selling: Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Senior Officer Sells C$1,137,777.01 in Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01.

TSE:WEED opened at C$31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.33. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of C$12.96 and a 1-year high of C$34.80.

WEED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.13.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

