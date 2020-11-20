Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,070,452.64 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $1,170,797.76.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $4,347,738.40.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Walter Villiger sold 65,086 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,920,687.86.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Walter Villiger sold 35,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,040,248.17.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Walter Villiger sold 44,697 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $1,270,288.74.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $1,381,831.98.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 311.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $223,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.