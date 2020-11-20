Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 911,816 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BigCommerce stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

