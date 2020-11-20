Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Sells 2,993 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Mark W. Kroll sold 2,993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $360,476.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AAXN stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -186.52 and a beta of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $128.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 393,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

