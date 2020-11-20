Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $3,737,232.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AMZN stock opened at $3,117.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,196.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,969.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,563.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
