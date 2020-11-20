Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $3,737,232.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMZN stock opened at $3,117.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,196.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,969.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,563.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

