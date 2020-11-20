Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $997,034.31 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $997,034.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,070,221.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Stephen Trundle sold 34,585 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,424,754.35.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $3,499,942.50.

On Monday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,126,200.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $586,600.00.

ALRM opened at $70.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair lowered Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

