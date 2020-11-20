Insider Buying: SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Acquires $735,750.00 in Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $735,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,518.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SSSS opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $223.63 million, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.66. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -204.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at $163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at $177,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 166,931 shares during the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut SuRo Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

