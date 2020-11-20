Insider Buying: Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Director Purchases C$14,800.00 in Stock

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Director Robert Bruce Johnston purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$14,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,800.
SXP stock opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.84. Supremex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33.
About Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO)
