Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £128,500 ($167,886.07).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Paula Bell acquired 43 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £126.42 ($165.17).

On Thursday, September 24th, Paula Bell acquired 50 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £135 ($176.38).

On Monday, August 24th, Paula Bell acquired 42 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £124.32 ($162.42).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.32. Spirent Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

