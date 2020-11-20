Insider Buying: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Acquires 11,350 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SBH stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,196 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,249 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after buying an additional 635,178 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

